News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Berlin-Yerevan flights cancelled as airline goes bankrupt
Berlin-Yerevan flights cancelled as airline goes bankrupt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Germania airline has filed for bankruptcy, announcing cancellation of all flights, including Berlin-Yerevan direct flights, Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport wrote on Facebook.

According to the source, the flights were cancelled as the company went bankrupt.

The air carrier explains the need to recognize bankruptcy as the price of kerosene has sharply risen in the past summer, while the euro has dropped dramatically, and there has been a serious slowdown in the supply of airplanes.

Airline needs 15 million euros, due to financial problems in January, it was unable to pay the salary of 1,1 thousand employees. The company has only 37 airplanes, making flights from Dusseldorf and Munich.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos