Speaker: Armenian-Japanese relations developing steadily

YEREVAN. -- Armenian Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received Japanese ambassador to Armenia Jun Yamada, National Assembly’s press service reported.
According to Mirzoyan, Armenian-Japanese relations have been developing steadily and dynamically since the establishment of diplomatic relations, as the opening of embassies in Tokyo in 2010 and in Yerevan in 2015 has given new impetus to the strengthening of bilateral ties.
Armenian speaker touched upon the development of parliamentary relations and noted that a friendship group is currently being created as many deputies of the newly elected parliament are interested in a close rapprochement with Japan.
The ambassador, in his turn, conveyed the congratulations of the chair of the Japanese House of Representatives and the House of Councilors on his election, and praised the recent revival of parliamentary relations between the two states.
Ambassador Yamada asked about the process of ratification by the Armenian parliament of the agreement on liberalization, promotion and mutual protection of investments signed in February 2018 between Armenia and Japan.
Mirzoyan, in his turn, highlighted the importance of the implementation of the document, and expressed hope for organizing its discussion in the National Assembly as soon as possible.