Expert: US interested in peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – The United States are interested in the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, political analyst Suren Sargsyan told reporters.

Washington’s interest in regional peace is first of all explained by the Iranian problem.

“A war in Karabakh will weaken the potential of the neighbors which can be used against Iran. Azerbaijan is also a transit country for the U.S. to be connected to Afghanistan,” the expert said.

Sargsyan believes that the phone calls of John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, to Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president had different goals.

“The call to Pashinyan was connected with his willingness to congratulate him on the transition of power in Armenia, while, the call to Aliev was just an aspiration to preserve balance. There was no other goal,” he said.