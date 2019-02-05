News
Trump invites another Trump to the White House
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A 6th-grade boy who is bullied because of his last name, Trump, is among about a dozen people invited by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the State of the Union on Tuesday, the White House said Monday.

"Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name," the White House release said of Joshua Trump, of Wilmington, Delaware, NBC News reported.

Among the other guests of the president and his wife are family members of Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, Nevada, an elderly couple who were killed in January, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant.

Also invited is Alice Marie Johnson, who was granted clemency by President Trump on a life sentence related to a nonviolent drug offense after reality star Kim Kardashian personally lobbied on behalf of her.
