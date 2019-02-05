News
Tuesday
February 05
Tuesday
February 05
EuroNest: Armenia raises issue of anti-Armenian propaganda in Azerbaijani schools
EuroNest: Armenia raises issue of anti-Armenian propaganda in Azerbaijani schools
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation to EuroNest raised the issue of anti-Armenian propaganda in Azerbaijani schools, My Step bloc MP, head of the Armenian parliament’s delegation Mkhitar Hayrapetyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Armenia should take a proactive stance on such an important international platform as EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly of the Eastern Partnership, the MP said referring to specific programs and verified actions to resist the destructive position of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Armenia’s criticism of Azerbaijan will be constructive.

“This position has received a positive feedback from our European partners,” Hayrapetyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
