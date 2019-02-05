News
Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia
Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.65/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.21 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 556.90 (down by AMD 0.88), that of one British pound totaled AMD 634.87 (down by AMD 1.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.45 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 246.85, AMD 20,572.29 and AMD 12,793.5, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
