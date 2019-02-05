News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Educational programs needed to increase cybersecurity in Armenia
Educational programs needed to increase cybersecurity in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

Relevant educational programs are  needed to increase cybersecurity in Armenia, the coordinator of the “Reliable Internet” program Narine Khachatryan told reporters on Tuesday. 

According to her, it is necessary to work with both children and teachers in order to ensure security in this area.

"According to studies, the most common risks associated with using the Internet are misinformation, disseminating false information, Internet addiction, gambling, cyber fraud, insult. To solve these problems, it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of teachers and parents, ”she noted. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sevan Startup Summit 2019: dates announced
The prize fund of Sevan Startup Summit 2019 will reach $100,000...
 Harms: Armenia is also a very interesting example in terms of economy
Pashinyan attached importance to the meeting with the German economic community and presented Armenia’s economic agenda...
 Google, Amazon, Facebook leadership to participate in Yerevan-hosted IT congress
Deputy PM invited all participants of the forum to participate in the event...
 Armenia PM: We see technology as locomotive of our economic revolution
The IT sector is becoming one of the driving forces of our economic growth…
 U.S., China lead race for artificial intelligence development, research
“The U.S. and China obviously have stolen a lead…
 PM: Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of ex-Soviet Union
The country’s IT sector has grown five times over the past seven years, and by 25 percent on a yearly basis…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos