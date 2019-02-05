Educational programs needed to increase cybersecurity in Armenia

Relevant educational programs are needed to increase cybersecurity in Armenia, the coordinator of the “Reliable Internet” program Narine Khachatryan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to her, it is necessary to work with both children and teachers in order to ensure security in this area.
"According to studies, the most common risks associated with using the Internet are misinformation, disseminating false information, Internet addiction, gambling, cyber fraud, insult. To solve these problems, it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of teachers and parents, ”she noted.