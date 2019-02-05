NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.02.2019

Azerbaijani military serviceman Elnur Huseynzade, who was sentenced to two years in prison by the ruling of a court of Artsakh has been released on February 2, after serving his sentence at a penitentiary.

Huseynzade was charged with illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Artsakh, on February 1, 2017. Subsequently, he had entered a trench at the combat position, whereupon he was detained by the Artsakh military servicemen overseeing the state border.

Talking to NEWS.am, spokesperson for Artsakh president Davit Babayan said the man does not wish to return to Azerbaijan and will leave for a third country.

Israeli defense ministry returned the export licenses for from Aeronautics Defense Systems which is suspected of using drone against Armenian troops at the behest of its client Azerbaijan in violation of Israeli law.

Although the export license for three company's officials has been suspended, the ban on selling kamikaze drones has been removed.

On Monday, the company informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the ban on sales of its Orbiter 1K kamikaze drone to its “central customer ‘A'” had ended.

Armenia, along with several other countries, has recorded unexpected progress in the year past, in terms of democratization, says the report published by Freedom House.

According to the Freedom in the World 2019 report, even though Armenia continues to be classified as a partly-free country, last year it recorded a positive trend toward democratization.

The Freedom House report highlighted the changes that were recorded in Armenia and described them as progress.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will attend the Munich Security Conference, and, according to our data, the Azerbaijani FM also will attend it.

However, spokesperson for the Armenian MFA neither confirmed nor denied the likelihood of another meeting between the FMs of the two countries on the margins of the Conference.

She added that the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers were discussed in advance.

A 33-year-old man was found hanged Monday in Gyumri, Armenia.

The body of Gor Manukyan, 33, was hanged from the natural gas pipe in the corridor of this apartment, and with a scarf.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body. Manukyan was a trainer at the Gyumri Olympic Sports-Youth School.

Another case of death from H1N1 or a swine flu has been registered in Armenia, Health Ministry said in a statement, but provided no details.

A woman became the third swine flu victim in Armenia this winter.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of acute respiratory infection cases is decreasing. As of February 4, 781 people are hospitalized, and 92.8 percent of them are children.