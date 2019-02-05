News
Tuesday
February 05
Yerevan Mayor discusses prospects for development of electric transport with EBRD representatives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Car World

YEREVAN.- The process of development of electric transport is very important, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan stated on Tuesday during the meeting with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Matteo Patrone, the press service of the Yerevan Municipality reported.

During the meeting, representatives of the EBRD offered the mayor a number of new cooperation programs, in particular, in the field of electric transport, including assistance to the implementation of programs related to the development of the subway and the construction of the cable car.

Thanking his guests for their willingness to cooperate, Marutyan noted that active discussions with various international organizations on the construction of a new metro station are currently underway. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
