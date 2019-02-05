Artsakh president visits border

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan accompanied by defense minister Karen Abrahamyan and other officials visited various sectors of the republic’s eastern borderline and got acquainted on the ground with the course of military service and current situation.
On the same day, the President visited the Talish village of the Martakert region and convened a working consultation around the issues related to the restoration of the settlement.
Bako Sahakyan instructed the heads of the concerned structures towards proper solution of the issues under discussion highlighting the significance of the Talish restoration program for Artsakh.
Defense minister Karen Abrahamyan, minister of municipal engineering Karen Shahramanyan and other officials participated in the consultation.