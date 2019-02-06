News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
1,200-year Bible found in Turkey
1,200-year Bible found in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Culture

A Bible thought to be 1,200 years old was found in a police operation in southeastern Turkey, the governor’s office said on Feb. 5, Hurriyet Daily reported.

An anti-smuggling team on Feb. 4 seized the Bible, said to be only 34 pages long, with gold lettering on leather, in the city of Kayapınar, said the southeastern Diyarbakır governorship in a statement.

The team seized the Bible while three suspects were attempting to sell it, the statement added.

Six suspects were detained over the incident, according to the governorship.

No further details of the ancient Bible were provided.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos