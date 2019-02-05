Pashinyan receives Ambassador of Poland to Armenia and representatives of Polish “Lubawa” military industrial company

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on February 5 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Armenia Pavel Ceplak and the representatives of Polish “Lubawa” military industrial company, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.
Greeting the guests, the PM highlighted the continuous development of Armenian-Polish relations and noted that the Government of Armenia is ready to discuss the future steps in that direction.
Ambassador Ceplak also talked about the importance of deepening relations with Armenia and reaffirmed the invitation for PM Pashinyan to pay a visit to Poland.
During the meeting the cooperation in various spheres, including in military industrial sphere, were discussed. In this context the sides highlighted the activation of the works of the Armenian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.