82-year-old Armenian grandma makes socks for soldiers

Pensioner Zhanet Ananikyan, who lives in Yerevan, has been knitting for about four years and sending wool socks to the soldiers who are standing on the border.
Talking to Armenian News- NEWS.am 82-year-old woman said that over the past four years, she has sent 230 pairs of woolen socks to the soldiers. She knits all year round and sends them in winter.
First she decided to take the socks by herself, but now she is sending them to Artsakh.
“I wrote a letter so they came and took the socks, moreover I received thanks from Artsakh. This year they came and took the socks. I received a letter of gratitude from the Minister,” said Zhanet, adding that she will continue knitting as long as she is healthy enough.
Ms. Zhanet feels uneasy after excessive attention, she says she is doing her job, she is just working.
"They have turned me into a national hero, talked about it so much, I feel bad now. Let the soldiers enjoy. I knit the socks for them so heartily, that it will give them warmth and happiness. They are just children standing there, so that I could sleep in my warm place, thank you guys,” she says.
82-year-old Jeanette also makes Armenian church embroidery, which she is sending to military units.
A pensioner is an economist, if her research work is published, she is going to send the entire income to the army.