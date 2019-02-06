News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Greek PM: Greece does not welcome coupists but respects judiciary's decisions
Greek PM: Greece does not welcome coupists but respects judiciary's decisions
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece does not welcome coupists but the case of eight soldiers who fled to the country after a failed 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is a matter of the judiciary, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

“Greece must respect the judiciary’s decisions,” Tsipras said after meeting Erdogan in Ankara, Reuters reported.

“Coup plotters are not welcome in Greece, however what is more important is to strengthen our cooperation on the sector of security.”

Tsipras also said that Greece and Turkey have agreed to de-escalate any tensions in the Aegean Sea and proceed with confidence building measures, while any differences with Turkey “can and must be solved with dialogue”. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos