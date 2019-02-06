News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Newspaper: Matter of CSTO new chief not closed
Newspaper: Matter of CSTO new chief not closed
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to a source of Hraparak (Square) newspaper of Armenia, it is not so much so that the matter of the new secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been resolved once and for all, the paper reported.

“The matter will enter the agenda again 2-3 months later at the CSTO meeting (the dates are not yet known).

“But haven’t the CSTO member countries already said that they support Belarus’ candidate [Stanislav] Zas? No; that was just a PR action by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko. It was Batka’s [Lukashenko’s] dream-pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, to show what influence the [Kazakhstan President Nursultan] Nazarbayev-Lukashenko tandem has at the CSTO; the same at the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union].

“The discussion of the matter will continue until an official appointment.

“None of the parties [Russia and Belarus] wishes to concede. Lukashenko raised an uproar on that matter, too, [but] now he has silently backed away,” Hraparak wrote.

To note, Armenia is also a member in both the CSTO and the EAEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos