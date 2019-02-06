Newspaper: Matter of CSTO new chief not closed

YEREVAN. – According to a source of Hraparak (Square) newspaper of Armenia, it is not so much so that the matter of the new secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been resolved once and for all, the paper reported.
“The matter will enter the agenda again 2-3 months later at the CSTO meeting (the dates are not yet known).
“But haven’t the CSTO member countries already said that they support Belarus’ candidate [Stanislav] Zas? No; that was just a PR action by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko. It was Batka’s [Lukashenko’s] dream-pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, to show what influence the [Kazakhstan President Nursultan] Nazarbayev-Lukashenko tandem has at the CSTO; the same at the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union].
“The discussion of the matter will continue until an official appointment.
“None of the parties [Russia and Belarus] wishes to concede. Lukashenko raised an uproar on that matter, too, [but] now he has silently backed away,” Hraparak wrote.
To note, Armenia is also a member in both the CSTO and the EAEU.