10 flights canceled in Russia’s Krasnodar, plane from Yerevan is at alternate airport

Due to fog at Krasnodar International Airport in Russia, more than a dozen flights have been delayed, while the planes from Moscow and Yerevan are at the alternate airports.
A representative of the company that runs the airports in the area informed about the aforesaid to RIA Novosti.
“According to the data at 7:30am, the departure and landing of ten flights have been delayed at Krasnodar International Airport,” the interlocutor of the news agency said. “Two airplanes from Moscow and Yerevan are at the alternate airports of [the Russian cities of] Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.”