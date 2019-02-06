Armenians injured in Russia bus accident are discharged from hospital

MOSCOW. – After getting the corresponding medical care, ethnic Armenian Russian citizens Maria Arakelyan (born in 2008) and Sona Adamyan (born in 1988), who were injured in the road accident in Kaluga Oblast (province) of Russia, have been checked out of the hospital where they were getting treatment.
The embassy of Armenia in Russia informed about the aforementioned on Facebook.
The traffic accident had occurred on February 3, on the Kaluga-Vyazma motorway.
A bus, on which there were 48 people, including 33 children, had fallen into a deep ditch.
Seven people, four of which—children, had died in the accident.