Wave of earthquakes hits Azerbaijan
Wave of earthquakes hits Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Three earthquakes hit northern Azerbaijan on Tuesday night following the major six-magnitude earthquake, the Azerbaijani Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The quake struck at 11:37 pm local time at a depth of about 11 kilometers and eight kilometers west of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Agsu District.

The second three-magnitude quake struck at 2:34 am local time at a depth of about ten kilometers and eight kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli district.

The third 3,9-magnitude quake struck at 06:25 am local time at a depth of about ten kilometers and nine kilometers southwest of Pirgulu station in the territory of Ismayilli region.

A total of 30 people have been injured as six-magnitude earthquake hit Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
