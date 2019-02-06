News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Public Services Regulatory Commission issues warning to Gazprom Armenia
Public Services Regulatory Commission issues warning to Gazprom Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia issued a warning on Wednesday to Gazprom Armenia.

According to it, CJSC Gazprom Armenia presented information on the work of fifth power unit of the Hrazdan thermal power plant for November 2018 on December 28, 2018, violating the stipulated deadlines. In order to investigate the violation set by the Commission’s decision, administrative proceedings were instituted against the company.

“On the basis of reliable information, the company is set to provide information to the Commission and make further adjustments,” the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gazprom Armenia: No news on new gas tariffs yet
Gazprom Armenia got a warning...
Gasoline prices fall in Armenia
The prices of gasoline in Armenia have decreased by 6.7 percent...
Armenia parliament merges two energy organizations
The organizations were merged for more effective management…
 Armenia, Iran confer on “natural gas for electricity” exchange project
The Armenian acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources received the Iranian deputy energy minister for electricity and energy affairs…
 Deputy PM comments on possible increase in gas price
Different indicators need to be reviewed...
 Armenian PM: I hope gas price will fall
“We will continue discussions during the year to agree on gas price...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos