Public Services Regulatory Commission issues warning to Gazprom Armenia

The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia issued a warning on Wednesday to Gazprom Armenia.
According to it, CJSC Gazprom Armenia presented information on the work of fifth power unit of the Hrazdan thermal power plant for November 2018 on December 28, 2018, violating the stipulated deadlines. In order to investigate the violation set by the Commission’s decision, administrative proceedings were instituted against the company.
“On the basis of reliable information, the company is set to provide information to the Commission and make further adjustments,” the statement said.