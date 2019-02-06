News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Russia FM comments on INF treaty renewal possibility
Russia FM comments on INF treaty renewal possibility
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

There is no shortage of Russian arms control initiatives, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the US President Donald Trump statement over the renewal of the INF treaty.

“Russia has already said all it intends in this regard: we gave a mirror respond,” the FM said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow repeatedly touched upon these initiatives and urged not to delay the possible extension of the treaty.

Earlier, the White House head did not rule out the possibility of concluding a new INF deal with the expanded membership, including China, while Trump states US withdraws from the treaty amid Russian violations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos