Russia FM comments on INF treaty renewal possibility

There is no shortage of Russian arms control initiatives, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the US President Donald Trump statement over the renewal of the INF treaty.
“Russia has already said all it intends in this regard: we gave a mirror respond,” the FM said.
According to Lavrov, Moscow repeatedly touched upon these initiatives and urged not to delay the possible extension of the treaty.
Earlier, the White House head did not rule out the possibility of concluding a new INF deal with the expanded membership, including China, while Trump states US withdraws from the treaty amid Russian violations.