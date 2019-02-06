Pashinyan: Our program raises issue of judges' efficiency

YEREVAN. – A part of burden on courts is the most flexible in Armenian government’s program, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet’s session on Wednesday.
He touched upon the proposal to increase the number of judges and pointed to importance of improving the efficiency of courts.
“That is, we are raising the issue of improving the efficiency of courts, for which there are appropriate models. They are reflected in the program. An important task is also the introduction of alternative system of dispute resolution in terms of reducing the burden of the courts,” Pashinyan said.
In turn, the Minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan noted that, nevertheless, an increase in the number of judges should not be ruled out.
“The standard is 21 judges per 100,000 people, while in Armenia we have seven judges,” he explained.