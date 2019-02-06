Armenia PM considers effectiveness of tax breaks

YEREVAN. – The data for 2015 to 2017 should be studied and seen what part of the tax breaks has been made, what part of the jobs has been opened from the investment expected with this mechanism.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned at Wednesday Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia, and during the discussion of the matter of granting customs duty privileges to a company.

In his words, it is solely after such an analysis that it will be possible to accurately determine the effectiveness of this mechanism.

“We need to find [it] out,” Pashinyan added. “Otherwise, it turns out [that] we are giving a tax break; and if it’s not used in a targeted manner, nothing is happening in exchange [for it].”