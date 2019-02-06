News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia PM considers effectiveness of tax breaks
Armenia PM considers effectiveness of tax breaks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The data for 2015 to 2017 should be studied and seen what part of the tax breaks has been made, what part of the jobs has been opened from the investment expected with this mechanism.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned at Wednesday Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia, and during the discussion of the matter of granting customs duty privileges to a company.

In his words, it is solely after such an analysis that it will be possible to accurately determine the effectiveness of this mechanism.

“We need to find [it] out,” Pashinyan added. “Otherwise, it turns out [that] we are giving a tax break; and if it’s not used in a targeted manner, nothing is happening in exchange [for it].”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government making final adjustments to its proposed program
It shall be submitted to parliament by no later than Friday…
 Public Services Regulatory Commission fines Veolia company again
The company violates the provisions approved by the rules…
 State assistance to be provided for preparations for spring irrigation season
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of making a timely start of the irrigation season...
 Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia: Food prices go up by 3.8% in January
Increasing prices for food and non-alcoholic beverage drove the inflation rate higher...
 Armenia PM: New-generation cash registers will be provided at cheaper price
About 25,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the country will benefit from this opportunity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos