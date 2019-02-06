Samvel Babayan to participate in Artsakh 2020 presidential elections

Artsakh ex-Defense Minister, Karabakh hero Samvel Babayan intends plans to run in the 2020 presidential elections in Artsakh.
However, according to the law, Samvel Babayan has not lived in Artsakh ten years uninterruptedly thus he cannot be a candidate.
“According to the Constitution, one who collects 5-10 percent of signatures, can participate in the elections,” he said in an interview to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).
Asked to comment who is the initiator of the signature campaign he said: "people".
“These are people, supporters, those who want me to come back,” he explained.