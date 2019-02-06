Relations with Armenia continue to develop, Italy ambassador says

YEREVAN. – Armenia is a democratic country, and, in general, world journalists are the first symbol of democracy, Italian ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco stated at a press conference on Wednesday.
In his words, relations between Armenia and Italy continue to develop.
“From a political viewpoint, I can say that our relations have begun to expand, especially since 2018, when official visits were organized between the two sides,” the ambassador noted.
Del Monaco added that, at that same time, the president of Italy arrived in Armenia on an official visit. And in the Italian diplomat’s view, this was a historic visit whose results are clear and certain.