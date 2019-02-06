News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Ambassador Del Monaco: Italy entrepreneurs view Armenia from market viewpoint
Ambassador Del Monaco: Italy entrepreneurs view Armenia from market viewpoint
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The most important, best, most beautiful thing that took place during the velvet revolution in Armenia was that it happened in accordance with the constitution, and within its framework.

Italian ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday. As per the diplomat, everything during that time took place without violence.

“And seeing from the [Italian] embassy’s window how those crowds—which primarily consisted of young people—was going somewhere, I was realizing that it’s about national awakening,” Del Monaco said. “What occurred in Armenia is a stimulus to any businessman.”

The ambassador added that Italian businessmen consider Armenia as a marketplace where they will be able to introduce and sell their products, and they are not going to engage in politics.

Moreover, he said that a ceramic production plant is planned to be opened in Armenia, in April.

The diplomat noted that, in addition, Italian entrepreneurs view Armenia as a member country in the Eurasian Economic Union—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“They are studying what conditions are created here for business; whether they are favorable for them to work,” Vincenzo Del Monaco concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government: Tax policy has to be aimed at increasing investment attractiveness
“It is important to create a fair and predictable environment for investors...
 One dollar passes AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM considers effectiveness of tax breaks
The data for 2015 to 2017 should be studied…
 Armenia government making final adjustments to its proposed program
It shall be submitted to parliament by no later than Friday…
 Public Services Regulatory Commission fines Veolia company again
The company violates the provisions approved by the rules…
 State assistance to be provided for preparations for spring irrigation season
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of making a timely start of the irrigation season...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos