Ambassador Del Monaco: Italy entrepreneurs view Armenia from market viewpoint

YEREVAN. – The most important, best, most beautiful thing that took place during the velvet revolution in Armenia was that it happened in accordance with the constitution, and within its framework.

Italian ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday. As per the diplomat, everything during that time took place without violence.

“And seeing from the [Italian] embassy’s window how those crowds—which primarily consisted of young people—was going somewhere, I was realizing that it’s about national awakening,” Del Monaco said. “What occurred in Armenia is a stimulus to any businessman.”

The ambassador added that Italian businessmen consider Armenia as a marketplace where they will be able to introduce and sell their products, and they are not going to engage in politics.

Moreover, he said that a ceramic production plant is planned to be opened in Armenia, in April.

The diplomat noted that, in addition, Italian entrepreneurs view Armenia as a member country in the Eurasian Economic Union—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“They are studying what conditions are created here for business; whether they are favorable for them to work,” Vincenzo Del Monaco concluded.