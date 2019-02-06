CSTO: Joint efforts of international mediators led to reduction of tension over Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Joint efforts of the international mediators and regional countries led to reduction of tension as well as intensification of dialogue over Karabakh conflict, head of CSTO joint staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said.

According to him, regular meetings between the leadership between Armenia and Azerbaijan enabled to reach certain arrangements on confidence measures and create conditions necessary for the peace process.

“The direct communication line has been established at high level for the first time over a decade,” he said.

Asked how Armenia’s purchase of SU-30 SM fighter jets would affect CSTO safety, Sidorov said he cannot comment on the decision which was not adopted by the CSTO member states.

Commenting on the question whether the CSTO leadership has information about construction of a Turkish military base in Nakhchivan, Colonel General noted they have no information.

Sidorov was also asked to comment on likelihood of appointing Armenia’s representative as a CSTO Secretary General. He is confident that the leaders of the member states will make a decision acceptable to all.