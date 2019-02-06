Italy Ambassador to Armenia comments on Italian weapons’ purchase by Baku

Italy has never violated European conventions and will not contribute to military tensions, whether in Azerbaijan, Armenia or any other country, Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco told reporters on Wednesday.
Italy wants to live in a peace said the envoy adding: "Even if it’s a multi-ethnic community."
As reported earlier, Azerbaijan expressed its intention to buy NATO weapons of Italian production.
Azerbaijan has already purchased 10 M-346 combat training aircraft from Italy and ordered 15 more vehicles.