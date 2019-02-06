News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Italy Ambassador to Armenia comments on Italian weapons’ purchase by Baku
Italy Ambassador to Armenia comments on Italian weapons’ purchase by Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Italy has never violated European conventions and will not contribute to military tensions, whether in Azerbaijan, Armenia or any other country, Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco told reporters on Wednesday. 

Italy wants to live in a peace said the envoy adding: "Even if it’s a multi-ethnic community."

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan expressed its intention to buy NATO weapons of Italian production.

Azerbaijan has already purchased 10 M-346 combat training aircraft from Italy and ordered 15 more vehicles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos