Armenia PM: We shall go step by step so that our scientific potential develops

YEREVAN. – We will outsource some functions to the private sector, the scientific sector so that we will be able to organize our work more efficiently.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the above-said at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. He noted this during the discussions on the decision to change the procedure for funding university and scientific research laboratories in the country.
As per Pashinyan, the first step which the state must take toward all the matters for which it seeks a resolution is to resolve the issue by outsourcing it to a scientific environment within Armenia.
“We shall go step by step so that our [Armenia’s] scientific potential develops,” the PM said. “And that they [the country’s scientific circles] finally feel involved and integrated in this whole reform process.”
In the premier’s view, however, the respective path which the Armenian government has chosen to take will make it face many challenges.
“But it doesn’t matter,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “We need to go with that road because that’s the road to integration.”