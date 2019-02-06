Austria to pay 1.5 million euro to former owner of Hitler house

The Republic of Austria must pay about 1.5 million euros (1.7 million dollars) to the former owner of Adolf Hitler's birthplace, according to a ruling by a regional court in the north of the country, Haaretz reported.
The plaintiff's lawyer revealed the ruling by the court in Ried im Innkreis on Wednesday.
A second report had estimated the value of the house in nearby Braunau am Inn much higher than an initial estimate.
So far, the state had paid the former owner 310,000 euros for the two-story house with garages and numerous parking spaces.
Gerlinde Pommer-Angloher filed a legal challenge to the constitutional court in January 2017, seeking annulment of a law which allowed the state to seize the three-story house in Braunau am Inn on Austria's border with Germany.
"She is relieved for the now reasonable compensation," lawyer Gerhard Lebitsch said of his 68-year-old client. But he said that he expects the case is not yet complete, and will undergo more legal proceedings.
With the compulsory purchase the state had wanted to prevent the birthplace of the late dictator becoming a place of pilgrimage for neo-Nazis.
The building is subject to historic preservation protection in part because it is in the historic heart of Braunau. A marker was installed opposite the building in 1989 condemning fascism and the war, and in support of peace, democracy and freedom.