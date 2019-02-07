News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Armenian MP of Turkey expresses solidarity with Kurdish female politician on hunger strike
Armenian MP of Turkey expresses solidarity with Kurdish female politician on hunger strike
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

In Diyarbakır, Turkey, Istanbul Armenian MP from the country’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has expressed his solidarity with co-chair Leyla Güven of the pro-Kurdish Democratic Society Congress (DTK).

“We took over with our deputy, in Diyarbakır, at DTK, the turn of duty of solidarity with Leyla Güven, who is on the 91st day of her hunger strike,” Paylan wrote on Twitter and posted a respective photo.

Leyla Güven, who was under arrest, had started a hunger strike in prison, and in protest of the restrictions that are imposed upon Abdullah Öcalan—a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which Ankara considers a terrorist organization—who is in prison in Turkey.

But considering Güven’s deteriorating health condition, the court had recently ruled that she be released from prison. She, however, continues her hunger strike at home.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide-recognizing Kurdish politician of Turkey is nominated for Nobel Prize
Demirtaş is currently in prison in Turkey…
 Turkey court sentences Kurdish women activists to long prison term
They were found guilty of aiding and carrying out propaganda for a terrorist organization…
 Kurds not to accept save area in Syria
"The safe areas in the north of Syria which are being talked about…
 Ankara: Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds
"Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can't be your partners & allies…
 Iraq deploys special forces in Kirkuk
Iraqi special forces deployed Thursday in Kirkuk after the raising of the Kurdish flag ...
 Bolton: Turkey must not attack Kurdish fighters once U.S. leaves Syria
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos