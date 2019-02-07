Armenian MP of Turkey expresses solidarity with Kurdish female politician on hunger strike

In Diyarbakır, Turkey, Istanbul Armenian MP from the country’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has expressed his solidarity with co-chair Leyla Güven of the pro-Kurdish Democratic Society Congress (DTK).

“We took over with our deputy, in Diyarbakır, at DTK, the turn of duty of solidarity with Leyla Güven, who is on the 91st day of her hunger strike,” Paylan wrote on Twitter and posted a respective photo.

Leyla Güven, who was under arrest, had started a hunger strike in prison, and in protest of the restrictions that are imposed upon Abdullah Öcalan—a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which Ankara considers a terrorist organization—who is in prison in Turkey.

But considering Güven’s deteriorating health condition, the court had recently ruled that she be released from prison. She, however, continues her hunger strike at home.