NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.02.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day in France.

Macron told an annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France that France was among the first nations to denounce “the murderous hunt of the Armenian people in the Ottoman Empire.”

“Together with you, I, too, will fight as much as I can against any manifestation of denial, which disrespects the memory of the victims and the dignity of the living,” he said.

The government of Armenia adopted the decision on establishing an Armenian embassy in Qatar, with its residence being in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

Qatar has expressed readiness to respond, with the precept of reciprocity, and to open a Qatari embassy in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The cost of maintaining Armenia’s embassy in Qatar totals $192,584, of which $110,000 will be covered by Qatar for the next three years.

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake which hit Azerbaijan on Tuesday evening was felt in Artsakh.

The quake was felt also in Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert as well as in Shushi and Hadrut towns, with magnitude 3.

Overall, three earthquakes hit northern Azerbaijan late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday morning.

The government of Armenia decided to appoint Hayk Chobanyan as Governor of Tavush Province and Tigran Petrosyan as Governor of Shirak Province.

These positions were vacant ever since provincial governors Vahe Ghalumyan and Karen Sarukhanyan were elected Members of Parliament.

Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Wednesday attended the court hearing into the case of the Sasna Tsrer armed group.

Osipyan, who is an injured party in the case, was kept hostage at the police patrol regiment building in capital city Yerevan for several days, and he was released solely after negotiations.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.