Wednesday
February 06
Wednesday
February 06
Head of delegation: There is mutual understanding between members of the Armenian delegation in PACE
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- There is a complete mutual understanding between the members of the Armenian delegation to PACE in the person of both pro-government and opposition deputies on the issue of Yerevan’s priorities in this organization, head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Ruben Rubinyan stated at a press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia on February 6.

Commenting on the reports and statements of high-ranking officials of the Council of Europe, about the problems of justice in Armenia, Rubinyan assured that “there is no report that says that justice in Armenia was violated.” “There is a call to ensure that all cases, including the March 1 case, go through a fair trial. This is a very positive appeal that we have adhered to and will continue to adhere, ”explained Rubinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
