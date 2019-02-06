Head of Armenian delegation to PACE says he has no problem with representatives of former government

YEREVAN.- The former deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and the former head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan never tried to establish contact with me, did not try to meet, and therefore I did not refuse to meet with her, because I had not received any proposals, the head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Ruben Rubinyan stated at a press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia on February 6, commenting on the Arpine Hovhannisyan's post.
At the same time, Rubinyan noted that the initiative was not shown on his part, since the Armenian delegation left for PACE the next day, immediately after the decision to elect representatives and head of the delegation by the National Assembly of Armenia.
The head of the Armenian delegation to PACE noted that he has no problems with any representative of the former government .