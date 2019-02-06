News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Macedonia signs NATO accession agreement
Macedonia signs NATO accession agreement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO members signed an accord with Macedonia on Wednesday allowing the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the U.S.-led alliance after a deal with Greece ended a 27-year-old dispute over its name, Reuters reported.

At a formal signing of the NATO accession protocol, which must now be ratified by allied governments, Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov hailed the moment as showing that the country “will never walk alone” once in the alliance.

“We stand beside these 29 allies... able and ready to assume the obligations arising from our full membership in NATO,” Dimitrov told a news conference after NATO ambassadors signed the protocol.

The ratification process typically takes about a year, and the United States has said it expects Macedonia - now known officially as North Macedonia under the terms of its name deal with Greece - to formally join the alliance in 2020.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the admittance of a new member highlighted that all European nations who met the entrance criteria could join the regional alliance, a position Moscow rejects.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Macedonia gets ready to join NATO
Each NATO member will now need to ratify the accession protocol...
 Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO membership this week
The alliance’s 29 members plan to sign Macedonia’s accession protocol, which must then be ratified by each country individually before taking effect...
 NATO is concerned over China's activeness in international arena
Economic, military and world powers, including China, are increasingly asserting their influence...
 NATO to sign protocol with Macedonia on February 6
“NATO Allies will sign the Accession Protocol with the future Republic…
 Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO accession in ‘coming days’
Greece’s foreign ministry will inform Macedonia’s foreign ministry of the result...
 Around 10,000 troops to participate in NATO drills
The exact date of the drill and information on the participants is not final yet...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos