Grand Ayatollah: Iraq won't turn into launch pad for aggression against others

Iraq's most senior Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has fiercely criticized the latest statement by US President Donald Trump that American forces must remain in Iraq so Washington can keep a close eye on neighboring Iran, Press TV reported.
During a meeting with the special representative for Iraq and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer, in the holy shrine city of Najaf on Wednesday, Ayatollah Sistani said Iraq rejects serving as a launching pad to harm any other country.
He noted that Iraq aspires to have good and balanced relations with all neighboring countries, without interference in their internal affairs.
The remarks came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi strongly condemned Trump’s comments, stressing that his country will not accept being used for any acts of aggression against other states.