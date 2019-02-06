News
Afghan Taliban: no date yet for U.S. troops drawdown
A Taliban official said on Wednesday that no timetable had been agreed with the U.S. government for the partial withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and that negotiations were still underway, Reuters reported.

He said there was no detailed agreement with the U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad who has been meeting separately with Taliban negotiators. “Until now we did not agree,” the Taliban official said.

On an April withdrawal, he said: “It’s our desire. It is our demand ... Our demand is withdrawing of foreign forces as soon as possible.”
