Germany to seek antitrust reform in 2020 EU presidency

Germany will seek to reform competition law during its European Union presidency in 2020, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after antitrust regulators blocked a rail deal between Siemens and Alstom, Reuters reported.
The European Commission said the deal would have hurt competition and led to higher prices for consumers, dismissing the companies’ argument that it would help them better compete against Chinese rival CRRC.
Altmaier launched a committee of antitrust experts last year to modernise German and European competition law with the goal of safeguarding Germany’s competitiveness.
The committee has identified several themes to look into such as whether antitrust laws need to be amended to enable internationally competitive digital companies.
But the moves have concerned some and fears of being left behind China and the United States with their different antitrust frameworks should not drive the debate in Europe, Peter Alexiadis, a partner at Gibson Dunn said.
“The EU is a thought leader in antitrust, and has been for a number of years. There is no reason why it should not continue to do so, especially in combination with international fora such as the OECD. In a global marketplace, unilateralism will get us nowhere in the field of antitrust,” he said.