News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Karabakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan: Land-for-peace principle is unacceptable
Karabakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan: Land-for-peace principle is unacceptable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Land-for-peace principle is unacceptable, Karabakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"During my term as speaker of the parliament, there was not a single case when the authorities of Artsakh spoke the language of ultimatum in the context of the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

Therefore, I do not understand the distortion of the facts that are thrown into society against the background of the upcoming elections in Artsakh in 2020.

As for the meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan with representatives of the political forces of Artsakh in July 2016 in Stepanakert, as a participant of the  meeting, I would like to touch upon an important circumstance.

After that meeting the position of both official Yerevan and official Stepanakert on settling the conflict became more rigid.

I have repeatedly said, and today I continue to insist that land-for-peace principle is unacceptable," he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO: Joint efforts of international mediators led to reduction of tension over Karabakh
Regular meetings between the leadership between Armenia and Azerbaijan enabled to reach certain arrangements...
 Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
“This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 Expert: US interested in peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Washington’s interest in regional peace is first of all explained by the Iranian problem...
MFA: Armenia is committed to its precepts on Karabakh issue
First and foremost, ensuring the security of Artsakh is important to Armenia…
 EuroNest: Armenia raises issue of anti-Armenian propaganda in Azerbaijani schools
Armenia should take a proactive stance on such an important international platform…
Naghdalyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meetings are discussed in advance
The spokesperson said if a meeting is slated, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will definitely inform…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos