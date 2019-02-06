Karabakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan: Land-for-peace principle is unacceptable

Land-for-peace principle is unacceptable, Karabakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"During my term as speaker of the parliament, there was not a single case when the authorities of Artsakh spoke the language of ultimatum in the context of the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

Therefore, I do not understand the distortion of the facts that are thrown into society against the background of the upcoming elections in Artsakh in 2020.

As for the meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan with representatives of the political forces of Artsakh in July 2016 in Stepanakert, as a participant of the meeting, I would like to touch upon an important circumstance.

After that meeting the position of both official Yerevan and official Stepanakert on settling the conflict became more rigid.

I have repeatedly said, and today I continue to insist that land-for-peace principle is unacceptable," he noted.