Armenian President holds meetings in Paris

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with representatives of public, business and cultural circles of France within the framework of his working visit to Paris. During the meeting, prospects for Armenian-French cooperation in these areas were discussed.
During the meeting with the Vice-President of Dassault Systemes Christian Naghdani, the agreements reached during the last meeting were discussed. The interlocutors, in particular, noted the great potential of cooperation in the field of education, science and technology, expressing readiness to implement joint programs.
President Sarkissian noted that Armenia, through its educational and scientific institutions and specialists, can be a good partner for the French side.
During the visit, Sargsyan will take part in the work of the 90th General Assembly of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).