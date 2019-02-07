News
Presidents of US and Colombia to meet in Washington
The president of Colombia will be traveling to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump later this month, AP reported.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will welcome Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife on February 13.

She says the leaders plan to discuss economic and security issues, including combating terrorism and illegal drug networks as well as the situation in Venezuela.

And she says they “will build upon the strong partnership that exists between their nations in pursuit of a more prosperous, secure and democratic Western Hemisphere.”

Trump in 2018 called off two planned visits to Colombia, the first in the spring to monitor the response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons, and again in the fall due to unspecified scheduling issues.
