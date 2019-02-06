Member of Armenian delegation to PACE: Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey create faction in PACE

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey created a faction called Free Democrats in PACE, a member of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to PACE, deputy of the “My Step” bloc Vladimir Vardanyan stated at a press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia on February 6.
According to him, Armenia needs to stop the activities with the help of institutional changes. Vardanyan noted that Azerbaijan continues to use PACE as a convenient platform for reaching personal agreements with some unscrupulous deputies from other countries.
“The institutional problem is that the so-called Free Democrats faction has recently formed, 95% members of which are deputies from Azerbaijan and Turkey,” said Vardanyan, adding that there are only a few representatives from other countries. Using this Azerbaijan, for example, gets an additional opportunity to speak.
“Probably, within the framework of our pro-active activities, it is necessary with the help of institutional and legal changes to prevent the creation of such groups from countries in the future that proceed only from their own interests,” said a member of the Armenian delegation.