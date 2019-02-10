News
Premieres lignes: Azerbaijan’s lawsuit compels court to formulate concept of “dictatorship”
Premieres lignes: Azerbaijan's lawsuit compels court to formulate concept of "dictatorship"
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics
Author: Mariam Levina

The lawsuit filed by the Azerbaijani authorities against the Premieres lignes channel and France 24  compeled court to formulate concept of “dictatorship”.

Armenian journalists who visited the editorial office of the channel, were tolds that the process was interesting and different from the others. "We had to formulate the concept of" dictatorship "in court. Usually the courts are of a slightly different nature. "

The two-hour long movie-investigation "My President on a Business Trip" is prepared by Premieres lignes TV channel for the Cash Investigation program and appeared on France 24 TV channel in September, 2015. 

The plot of investigation tells about two trips of French presidents to these countries. The filmmakers, Laurent Richard, Elise Lucet  and others, have repeatedly called the regime of Ilham Aliyev a dictatorship and stated that  “in the diplomatic correspondence of the US State Department” Ilham Aliyev is described as “the godfather who runs the country in the manner of Corleone”.
