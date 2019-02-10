Reporters Without Borders: Azerbaijan should give up blacklist practice

Azerbaijan should give up the blacklist practice for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia department of the international organization Reporters Without Borders, Johann Behr told Armenian journalists who were on a press tour organized by the French Foreign Ministry.

Commenting on the situation with the “black list” and the incident with the Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin, the representative of the international organization agreed that the situation was abnormal.

“We have repeatedly opposed this, urged the Azerbaijani authorities to abandon the practice of the“ black list ”. Visits of journalists to the “hot spots” are extremely important for covering the events, ”the head of the department noted.

He recalled that the requirement of the Azerbaijani side to obtain permission to visit extremely complicates the process of visiting, and it's not a fact that permission will be obtained.

“We urge all countries to treat with understanding the work of journalists and provide access to conflict areas. We all want a speedy resolution of conflicts, ”said Behr, adding that the ban on visiting a place is a kind of censorship.

“We intend to continue work and achieve sanctions,” said Beer. According to him, Baku responds only to pressure, releasing journalists and bloggers to freedom only under the pressure of the international community. “Azerbaijan managed to bribe a number of international institutions and officials. Now we are striving to achieve sanctions and the release of 10 journalists, ”said Behr.