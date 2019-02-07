News
Thursday
February 07
President stresses Armenia’s great potential in alternative energy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, on Wednesday met with famous French businessman Henri Proglio.

Sarkissian and Proglio discussed the opportunities and prospects for cooperation in environmental protection, energy, and effective management of water resources.

The President stressed, in particular, Armenia’s great potential in alternative energy, and the likelihood of implementing joint projects.

The interlocutors agreed that, as a first respective step, the businessman, who has a great deal of experience in the aforesaid domains, visit Armenia in the coming months to get familiarized with the corresponding opportunities in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
