Armenia PM: We had unprecedented increase in number of cars in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

We have a substantial decrease in casualties as a result of traffic accidents in January, as compared with last year’s January, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post.

“The number of [traffic] accidents and resulting injuries has grown, but we also have had an unprecedented increase in the number of automobiles, in 2018,” Pashinyan added. “There is an import in paying priority attention to the number of casualties [in traffic accidents in Armenia].

“And the dynamics in this regard is encouraging.”
