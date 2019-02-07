News
Armenia MOD delegation visits Lithuania
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia was in Lithuania on a working visit, from Monday to Wednesday.

Along the lines of its visit, the delegation met with chief Vitalijus Vaikšnoras of the Defence Staff of the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania, the MOD informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. They discussed Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation in defense sphere.

The Armenian delegation met also with commander Gintautas Zenkevičius of the Training and Doctrine Command of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. At this talk, the delegation was briefed on the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Also, the Armenian MOD delegation paid a visit to the sergeants’ school of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

And as a result of concluding discussions with the leadership of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation between the relevant divisions of the MODs of the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
