Armenian pottery of Jerusalem to be on UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage?

The Armenian pottery of Jerusalem should be on the UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Elazar Nudell wrote in an article published on the website of The Jerusalem Post.
In the article, Nudell presents six elements of Israeli Intangible Cultural Heritage that—in his view—should immediately be considered for inscription by UNESCO; and the Armenian pottery of Jerusalem is among them.
“Since 1922, handmade Armenian pottery has been a familiar fixture in Jerusalem,” the article reads, in particular. “The floral and faunal designs of Armenian pottery with predominantly earth tones and blue borders have become a trademark of Jerusalem’s crafts.”