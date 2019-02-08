News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenian pottery of Jerusalem to be on UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage?
Armenian pottery of Jerusalem to be on UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage?
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Culture

The Armenian pottery of Jerusalem should be on the UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Elazar Nudell wrote in an article published on the website of The Jerusalem Post.

In the article, Nudell presents six elements of Israeli Intangible Cultural Heritage that—in his view—should immediately be considered for inscription by UNESCO; and the Armenian pottery of Jerusalem is among them.

“Since 1922, handmade Armenian pottery has been a familiar fixture in Jerusalem,” the article reads, in particular. “The floral and faunal designs of Armenian pottery with predominantly earth tones and blue borders have become a trademark of Jerusalem’s crafts.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos