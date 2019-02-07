News
Thursday
February 07
Artsakh President attends meeting of Artsakh Police Board
Artsakh President attends meeting of Artsakh Police Board
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part on Thursday at the meeting of the Artsakh Police Board summarizing the results of the structure’s activity in 2018, Astrakh President’s press service reported.

According to Bako Sahakyan, the year of 2018 has been an active period during which the Artsakh Police conducted extensive work maintaining stability in the republic, combating crime, ensuring public order and security.

Sahakyan assessed the activities of the police in the reporting period as overall satisfactory.

“Significant and important tasks are set before the system. It is necessary to continue consistent work aimed at ensuring the security of the population, maintaining public order, protecting human and citizens’ rights, managing crime prevention,” he said.

According to him, the police have a relevant potential to solve successfully those issues expressing confidence that every employee of the structure was well aware of the importance and the high level of responsibility of their service.
