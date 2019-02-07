Prosperous Armenia parliament faction: We tried to find consensus, it failed

YEREVAN. – Since three factions are represented in the parliament, all three should have been represented at all international assemblies and international organizations.
Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Thursday told the above-said to reporters in the legislature.
She noted this reflecting on the fact that not all three parliamentary factions are represented in the NA delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) and to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
“We tried to find a consensus, it failed,” she added, in particular. “[But] we will try to work with this format.”
