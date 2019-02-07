News
Armenia MP: Our representatives at ECHR have all opportunities for counteracting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs can discuss the matter, but it can’t have an impact on the processes of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction at the NA, on Thursday told about the abovementioned to reporters in the parliament.

She stated this commenting on ex-Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan’s announcement that Azerbaijan was preparing to file a $50bn interstate lawsuit against Armenia to the ECHR, and in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“[But] I believe [that] our representatives at the European Court of Human Rights and the Government of Armenia have all the opportunities for clearly to counteracting—in the legal arena—to such most absurd lawsuits,” Zohrabyan stressed, in particular.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
